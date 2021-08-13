To the mum who kept her cool during her child's public meltdown, well done and you deserve a hug – Hayley Matthews
There's nothing harder to deal with than when your kids having a full-scale meltdown, in public, with people watching.
To keep your calm whilst your kid shouts and screams "I hate you!" is a skill only a parent can appreciate.
I've had it happen to me many a time. I've had a scooter thrown at me, a golf club swung at me and every other item in between either chucked or launched.
The reason I say this is because sometimes I feel like it's just me, or I did until I saw a mother trying to calm down her distressed son during the week.
She sat with him firmly telling him off whilst trying to calm him but he was so upset and angry.
I saw my son and me in them. Many a time my son has tried to cope with big feelings in public too and I've not known if I've handled it well.
This mother, who sat next to me at Weehailes park, was keeping her cool – big time – and I desperately wanted to speak to her to tell her I thought she was amazing. However, I feared she'd think I was being a busybody.
I could feel her struggle, wanting to calm and nurture her son, yet she was so frustrated and upset with him too.
I wanted to give them both a big hug, probably because I wish sometimes someone would do that to me when we’re in the same situation.
I suppose that's just all anyone needs in those situations, reassurance, understanding, kindness and love.
If you were that mum during the week at Weehailes, I feel your frustrations and, for what it's worth, I think you're doing pretty great.