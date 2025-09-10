Tram extension needs government cash - Alex Cole-Hamilton

The tram line extension to Newhaven opened in June 2023

As campaign-ers publish their list of the streets with the worst air quality, there are always a couple in West Edinburgh that are especially bad. All too often, the traffic crawls past my constituency office on St John's Road.

Getting things moving means fixing roads, boosting public transport and making it easier for folk to leave their cars at home.

It’s why I fought for and won an airport bus that serves North Edinburgh and why repeatedly I’ve worked alongside local Lib Dem councillors to introduce and enhance lifeline bus services to our outlying communities.

So, at face value, you’d think I’d be up for an extension to Edinburgh’s tram system. Not least because despite all the cost and upheaval involved in its creation, it doesn’t currently serve the vast majority of my constituents in North West Edinburgh. But I have serious reservations about some aspects of the plans to further develop the network.

Local people have until 17 November to respond to the city council's consultation about where the next evolution of the tram should take it.

In itself, the consultation has already generated serious discord across the Capital. The suggestion that the much loved and incredibly well used Roseburn Path should be repurposed as a new route for the tram has entire communities up in arms. I agree with them.

Edinburgh’s footpath network is something we should all be proud of. I use them regularly, to clear my head, to exercise and to get nearly anywhere I need to go in the city. In the leafy lanes of Edinburgh’s path network, it’s possible to forget that you’re in a city at all.

If we are serious about active travel, that is walking and cycling (and we should be) then we need to protect these paths to the last.

The Roseburn path is one of the main arteries of the entire network and proposals to surrender it forever to the tram must be fiercely resisted. My party, my councillors and I stand with the communities fighting to save the Roseburn Path, without reservation.

I would encourage residents to make their views heard in the consultation, particularly in respect to opposing the use of the Roseburn, but it’s not entirely clear what will happen when that consultation closes. You see, the consultation is just the first phase of an eye-wateringly expensive process. A process that nobody seems prepared to pay for.

Last year, the SNP Transport Secretary made it clear that an extension to the tram was unaffordable in terms of government resources and incompatible with the recommendations of the Hardie Report (the Tram Inquiry).

The city council certainly don’t have the hundreds of millions of pounds it will take to build each new section. The business case alone will cost a whopping £44 million to prepare.

So while the current consultation represents an opportunity for residents to have their say on extending the tram network, particularly in opposition to the use of the Roseburn Path, it’s a bit like consulting my family on whether we should buy a beachfront property in Hawaii or Mauritius.

A nice pipedream but something we could never, ever afford and something the government isn’t prepared to pay for us to have either.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​