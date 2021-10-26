Flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters in New York (Picture: Dom Emmert/AFP via Getty Images)

It is an opportunity to mark the creation of the UN, celebrate the pursuit of peace, promotion of human rights and value of global cooperation and thank everyone serving with the UN.

Whether it be addressing conflict situations, rights abuses or responding to natural disasters and beyond, the UN has played an integral role since its inception in 1945 following the horrors of WWII.

It is not perfect, but it is the primary means by which everyone in the world can live more harmoniously together.

Countries of all sizes play varying roles in the UN, whether it be merely sending a representative to advocate for the people, playing active parts in the UN agencies’ missions or contributing to its administration.

There are many examples of countries a similar size to Scotland playing a central part in the UN’s efforts. For example, since the UN’s inception, not a single month has passed when Irish troops have not been on the ground on peacekeeping missions – saving countless lives along the way.

On this day, we should look forward to seeing what role we can play ourselves and within our communities and wider countries to support the UN and its aims.

I believe we should see these countries as inspirations for what Scotland can do. We all have to be more global-minded to solve the problems of climate change, insecurity and migration, the global pandemic, poverty, inequality, and attacks on individual and collective rights.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

