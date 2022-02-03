Edinburgh deserves better than the leadership of Adam McVey, says John McLellan (Picture: Lisa Ferguson) Newly restored Burns statue reinstated in Leith as nation celebrates Scotlandâ€™s bard An event will be held to mark the reinstatement of the 124-year old bronze statue, which was removed in 2019 to allow for Trams to Newhaven works. Elected members, conservationists and project team directors will hear a reading by former Edinburgh Makar Alan Spence of poems specially written for a time capsule placed under the statue,. This includes his own poem, Interesting Times. ouncil Leader, Adam McVey; Depute Leader, Cammy Day; Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes; Transport and Environment Vice Convener, Councillor Karen Doran; City of Edinburgh Archaeologist, John Lawson; Conservationist Nic Boyes; former Edinburgh Makar Alan Spence. LATEST NEWS: Newly restored Burns statue unveiled in Leith Leithâ€™s iconic Burns statue has been returned to its home on Bernard Street, as Scotland prepares to celebrate the national bard. The 19th century bronze sculpture was put into storage in December 2019 to make way for Trams to Newhaven construction. It has since undergone specialist conservation work before its reinstatement at Bernard Streetâ€™s junction with Constitution Street. On the morning of Burns Night (Tuesday, 25 January), Council leaders, tram project officers and contractors were joined by conservationists and former Edinburgh Makar Alan Spence to officially unveil the monument. They also marked the placement of a new time capsule underneath the statue, alongside an original capsule discovered in 2019, which contained relics from both the late 19th century and the 1960s.

This is the same Councillor Ross who, if well-connected SNP sources are to be believed, Councillor McVey would dearly like to see dumped as an SNP candidate for this May’s council elections, although he denies it.

Perhaps it’s because of Councillor Ross’s determination to secure the rebuilding of the Corstorphine community centre which his group refuses to fund, or maybe his resignation from Marketing Edinburgh which the short-sighted administration chose to abolish.

Or is it retribution for resigning from the SNP’s finance and audit committee over the whereabouts of funds raised specifically for the independence campaign, which have been the subject of a fraud investigation?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One way or another, as the former group leader ousted by Councillor McVey’s faction, Councillor Ross is someone who knows his own mind, and so too does planning convener Neil Gardiner who is apparently also in the leadership’s crosshairs for having the temerity to offer differing views to theirs behind closed doors.

But it’s the treatment of Councillor Alison Dickie which is the window on how this coalition operates. She has not challenged SNP group policy or abstained on a budget vote, but as deputy education convener dedicated herself to ensuring Edinburgh’s schools are as safe as they can be for staff and pupils.

Her mistake, if it can be called that, was not to accept everything in the council management garden was rosy, because too many staff members with serious and justifiable concerns confided in her and she felt a sense of duty towards them.

Issues were raised, but this was interpreted as “playing into the Tories hands” because she challenged a slavish adherence to the status quo.

For her trouble, she found herself ostracised and insulted, and like Councillors Ross and Gardiner, suffered the ignominy of an extended vetting process, despite being an ex-parliamentary candidate.

Yet she has been vindicated by Susanne Tanner QC’s inquiry which concluded there was “not a universally positive, open, safe and supportive whistleblowing and organisational culture for the raising of and responding to concerns of wrongdoing” at the council, and identified parts of the children’s services department and some schools as “problematic”.

For performing her public duty, the reward from Councillor McVey was to make her position untenable and now she has quit.

Councillor McVey’s article talks about “strong leadership”, and it could be argued his direction is indeed muscular, if it’s defined by a vindictive intolerance of opinions divergent from his own. It certainly takes a special kind of determination to lose five members of a group of 19 and still seek to nobble two others.

Nor should it be forgotten that such was the poisonous atmosphere in Councillor McVey’s coalition that Labour’s deputy finance convener Marion Donaldson walked away in 2019, apparently to “move on from party politics” but then resurfaced as Labour’s candidate in Caithness for last year’s Holyrood elections.

And this is from an administration which is quick to call foul against the opposition for the toxic atmosphere in the council chamber when they generate enough venom amongst themselves for a whole tangle of rattlesnakes.

Forget party affiliation, Edinburgh deserves better than this excuse for leadership.

John McLellan is a Conservative councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.