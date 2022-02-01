There appears to be some disenchantment with how the SNP group operates in Edinburgh City Chambers (Picture: Neil Hanna)

Referring to the number of councillors who have resigned from the SNP group in the City Chambers over the last five years, readers will be left to draw the conclusion that it is not all sweetness and light within the administration’s largest (but dwindling) political party.

None of the resignations appear to have been prompted by a break with the party’s pursuit of a second independence referendum or national policy but more of a disenchantment with the group itself and how it operates up in the High Street.

No one said that it was easy being a councillor, but it is not that far-fetched to expect support and respect from your fellow party members and in particular, the leadership.

Councillors are subjected to various forms of pressure which at times can be difficult to deal with.

Some avoid responsibility and prefer to just carp from the side-lines. Key issues are for someone else and self-preservation is the order of the day, but others take their responsibilities more seriously and if they feel that the group is not responding to their concerns, they take the appropriate action.

It is not helped if a political group is split along personality lines and not being part of “the inner circle” means that some members are less valued and are therefore overlooked.

With the local elections around the corner in May, it will be interesting to see if lessons have been learned or if it will just be more of the same.

