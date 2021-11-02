St Mary's Catholic Cathedral in Edinburgh, where Angus Robertson's daughter Flora was baptised (Picture: Malcolm McCurrach)

When decision-makers talk about saving the planet with net-zero carbon emission targets up to 2050, it is a sobering thought to think she will still be in her 20s.

This was a big weekend for Flora as she was baptised at Edinburgh’s St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral.

In a beautiful ceremony conducted by Deacon Peter Traynor, Flora managed her way through proceedings with great aplomb while her two-year-old sister wriggled and resisted all attempts to stay still.

Reverend Traynor fittingly explained the significance of the sacrament, its meaning and relevance, all with the good grace and humour we remembered from his baptism of our first daughter Saoirse.

As a non-Catholic, I have always been made to feel very welcome at St Mary’s, by Archbishop Cushley, Monsignor Burke, Father McMorrin and everyone else associated with the Cathedral.

Raised as a German-speaker in Edinburgh, I attended the Lutheran German church in the Capital as a child, but have never felt myself restricted to any denomination or faith.

Recently I had the good fortune to visit St John’s Episcopal Church on Princess Street where I met its rector Markus Dünzkofer. Yesterday I took part in a Diwali ceremony, marking the festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists.

To everyone in all faith communities who help bring insight and support, like Deacon Traynor: many thanks for what you do.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

