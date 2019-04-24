Do you love your children? Then why steal their future? – Hayley Matthews

Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old Swedish girl, impresses Hayley Matthews with her impassioned speech to a United Nations meeting on climate change.

Sunday was World Earth Day, and if you do anything over the next 24 hours, I urge you to watch 15-year-old activist Greta Thunberg’s speech at the UN COP24 climate talks.

She spoke on behalf of Climate Justice Now and she nailed it. She stated how “many people say that Sweden is just a small country and it doesn’t matter what we do. But I’ve learned you are never too small to make a difference.”

Her speech has left me with shivers and made me think, even more than I already do, on how I can make a positive impact on climate change. She spoke with poise, gravitas and clarity on something that many of us are passionate about and her enthusiasm for our planet, as well as her warning of the devastation in the coming years to come should we not act now, was awe-inspiring.

She spoke of how our civilisation is being sacrificed for the opportunity of a very small number of people to continue making enormous amounts of money. Greed, human greed, is what is stopping us from repairing a lot of the damage that we’ve done, and continue to do, to our Earth. She hit me hard with one sentence that I’ll leave you with and it is this: “You say you love your children above all else, and yet you are stealing their future in front of their very eyes.”

Please, for your children’s sake and their children’s sake – listen to what young Greta has to say, before it’s too late.

