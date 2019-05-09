Does technology really have to be so complicated? – Christine Grahame

I’m trying – and failing – to keep up with the advances of the modern world, says Christine Grahame

Mouse-less. No, I’m not talking about Mr Smokey’s feline skills (rescue cat) although he’s hardly in these long daylight hours as he hunts below my neighbour’s tool store and my garden hut. By the way they’re pretty gallus these mice, nibbling away at the fat balls in the evening sun or prancing along the ranch-type fencing.

Christine Grahame is the SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale

Anyway back to that other mouse attached to the computer or otherwise. As I type this I am mouseless on a Surface (whatever that is) and struggling with the technology – so apologies for typos.

Which brings me to technology generally. I have a car which has a bad habit out of the blue of bringing up a warning symbol accompanied by scary beeping.

Today, for example, I was driving back on the city bypass when one of these came on. No idea what it meant, an exclamation mark in the middle of a half circle with squiggly lines at the bottom.

Speed was immediately reduced to a near crawl and a detour was made home to locate the manual and identify the fault. Tyre pressure it seems. Bad enough but why not just have the words come up on the screen? It may be fantoosh to have symbols but what use are they if they make a mystery of themselves?

This brings me to taps. How often have you gone into a loo and found yourself at odds with the washing equipment? It’s just too easy for the premises to have a simple turn the tap on system. Oh no, it could be whoosh your hands underneath, tap the tap or twist and turn. Only observing others or having a bash at alternatives will bring sanitation success.

Don’t get me started at online banking. Passwords are forgotten, you are “timed out” and don’t bother to phone the helpline unless you have time to kill and can stand Mozart on a loop. It’s not good enough to tell me I’m in a queue, I want to speak to a human bean.

Mind you, you may feel like killing a human bean when you have been through the press button process to end up finding out your query doesn’t have its own button (no prizes for noticing my typos).

Now the Scottish Parliament has introduced finger recognition as a security measure (presumably because you can lose your pass and another might sneak in with one borrowed or lost but not borrow or purloin fingers). Anyway, it’s not going too smoothly with fingers not being recognised and tail-backs a common sight at the security gates.

Then there is the lost remote for the telly. I have purchased a so-called “universal” remote which has instructions (in the same league as those for my car although this time in five languages and small print). It has not yet been programmed and today I am chairing a parliamentary debate called “Scottish Gigabit Cities”.

I’m just the woman for the job not knowing a gigabit from a megabit or vice versa. The MSP leading the debate started to try to explain it to me but recognised glazed-over eyes and packed it in. Perhaps after the debate I’ll be wiser but ah hae ma doots!

Ach, I even like my newspapers delivered in the morning to read propped against the marmalade jar so there’s no hope for me.

