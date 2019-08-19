Edinburgh council must show proof of how good tourists are for city– Helen Martin

WITH Lonely Planet putting the Edinburgh Festival at top ranking, over-tourism supporters are feeling victorious. Edinburgh’s World Heritage and the Cockburn Association (plus Pete Irvine and me) remain opposed to the floods of folk.

Last week, ironically, a tourist fell on “atrocious” Rose Street paving, broke her hip, and was considering suing the council.

Train staff claimed they could barely take the strain of bad weather and worldwide Festival-goers. Lothian Buses potentially can’t come up with a £20 million payment towards tram extension.

If we’re the top ranker in tourism and, allegedly, that brings in loads of money, how much goes to public funds rather than the tourist sector? Not enough to fix cracked and broken pavements, potholes, contribute towards trams or help all the extra train staff needed to cope with the Festival? Convert us.

Let the council reveal how much our public funds are boosted by tourism, and on how that fantastic income has improved locals’ lives.

Your call is important…

I HAD a pop last week at the council’s system for handling council tax issues and claimed it was often worse than utility companies.

Next day ScottishPower e-mailed me as a new customer. I wasn’t. My new tenants in a rental flat were, but SP got the names mixed up.

Once sorted, they then e-mailed me with a bill/statement for the period between tenants, but didn’t confirm my account would then be closed.

I called them again (holding for 45 minutes) and they agreed to send me a closing letter.

It’s not just the council. Businesses and local authorities now have automated systems and online options which can’t handle their own mistakes, complex adjustments or urgent questions and corrections.

Only speaking to a human rep solves the problem. My thanks to the council who, because of a human, are now refunding my over-payment.