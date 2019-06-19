Edinburgh’s badgers at risk from this horrific blood sport – Steve Cardownie

Throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians, badger numbers appear to be on the increase with many of the nocturnal creatures being spotted in various parts of the city, some in the most unlikeliest of places.

Unfortunately this may encourage badger-baiting practitioners to see this as an opportunity to step up their blood sport activities.

Badgers and their setts are fully protected by the Protection of Badgers Act 1992 and anyone who takes, kills or injures a badger or who interferes with its sett can be sent to prison or fined.

Badger baiting is extremely cruel and it is common for the beasts to suffer appalling injuries before they are killed. Badger diggers dislodge the animal from its sett and then set dogs on them, sitting back to watch what they determine as sport as the dogs and badger literally tear lumps out of each other, all for the enjoyment of those witnessing this shocking spectacle.

Police Scotland advise that “if you see anyone with digging equipment and dogs in an area where badgers do live, don’t approach them but take a note of the registration numbers and call the police straight away.”

These animals deserve to be left alone – they do not deserve to suffer an agonising death in the name of entertainment.

