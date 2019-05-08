Edinburgh’s Low Emission Zone decision is foregone conclusion – Steve Cardownie

Just like the consultation exercise undertaken by the council on the tram extension from York Place to Newhaven, the conclusion of the proposed Low Emission Zone consultation is a foregone conclusion.

It was known from the outset that, given the supportive statements made by senior councillors, the tram line would be extended whatever the result of the consultation exercise and so it proved.

The latest proposal for an LEZ looks like following the same pattern with some councillors already extolling the virtues of the establishment of a city-wide zone (can it be regarded as a zone if it applies to the whole city?).

Allowances may be made for some fine tuning but the principle will be applied come what may. So by the end of 2020 the zone is to be established, like it or not,

Edinburgh seems intent on playing a leading role in the control of unhealthy traffic emissions.

Hearts cup run has a marathon ending

The news that Hearts’ impending Scottish Cup victory parade on Sunday May 26 may clash with part of the route of the Edinburgh Marathon will no doubt be exercising the minds of council officials and Police Scotland.

They may have thought that such a scenario was unlikely and that Hearts would not feature in the Hampden showpiece, but after vanquishing all the might that Scottish football could throw at them in the shape of Livingston, Auchinleck Talbot, Partick Thistle (after a replay), and Inverness Caley Thistle, there only lies ahead the small matter of defeating Celtic in the final.

Marathon runners should look out for an open-top bus, although it might just be the one that leaves Waverley Bridge on a regular basis. But as they say: “Anything can happen in a final . . .“