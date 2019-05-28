EU election results may give Scotland leave to remain – Angus Robertson

The European elections were an emphatic victory for the SNP and for Remain parties across Scotland in general and Edinburgh in particular. In the Capital, the SNP won its first ever victory in European Parliament elections and secured three times more votes than the Brexit Party.

Edinburgh residents voted in their droves for pro-European parties, with the SNP, Liberal Democrats, Greens and Change candidates winning a whopping 72 per cent of the vote. In contrast the Labour Party, which won the last European Parlimant elections in the city, dropped to a catastrophic sixth place on seven per cent. Sadly, that means we have lost the talented long-serving former Lothians Labour MEP David Martin. The once Vice-President of the European Parliament is the victim of the failed leadership of Jeremy Corbyn and Richard Leonard. He deserved better.

While it was an appalling night for Labour, the Tories did almost as badly, plunging to fifth place in Edinburgh with only ten per cent support. Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson campaigned across the city against an independence referendum and she lost badly. According to polling guru Professor John Curtice the Tory narrative on independence has “died”, the Conservatives lost the election and have fallen backwards while the SNP achieved a “dominant” victory.

Having flip-flopped on Brexit, Davidson is paying the price for looking both ways in a Remain stronghold. Originally a defender of the European Union, she supported the Scottish Government campaign to remain in the single market after the European referendum, but more recently backed the disastrous Brexit deal of outgoing failed Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Brexit Ruth” has backed the wrong horse and is paying the price. In a city which voted 72 per cent for Remain parties she is out of step with the overwhelming majority of voters in the Capital. As MSP for Edinburgh Central she should be defending our place in Europe, not selling it out. It will cost her her constituency seat at the next Scottish Parliament elections.

In the weeks ahead I hope that the majority of Scottish MEPs who support Remain go to Brussels and Strasbourg and remind our friends across Europe that Scotland is a European country. There is great sympathy for our situation right across the Continent.

Meanwhile, Westminster needs to respect the fact that there has been a repeated mandate for an independence referendum. The mandate from the people must be respected and the people must have their say.

Opinion polls show that Europe is the key issue for voters in Scotland when thinking about Scotland’s future. I’ve been looking into the views of open-minded and undecided voters for “Progress Scotland”, the pro- independence research organisation I now run. Brexit is making many people think again about the country’s future. In a recent poll 75 per cent agreed that decisions about Scotland’s relationship with the European Union should be made by the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Government. Only nine per cent disagreed.

Regardless of how people might vote eventually in an independence referendum, a large majority believe that Scotland will become independent: 63% of respondents with an opinion think Scotland will become an independent country.

That has big positive consequences for Edinburgh as Scotland’s capital city and everybody who lives here, safeguarding our rights as European citizens.

As an EU capital city we will see our place in the largest single market secured, which is crucial for jobs and our economy, including the financial sector. It would put Edinburgh more firmly on the international map. We would see a direct boost for the Capital with the benefits of a fully sovereign government, employing more people in the city rather than in London for UK Government departments. The international diplomatic and commercial presence in Edinburgh would increase exponentially, boosting the economy generally.

All of this is possible if we protect our place in Europe. We are taking the first steps.