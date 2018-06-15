Euan McGrory: Bid to save Meadowbank Stadium stand from demolition is no prank

There are plenty of people who will be sad to see the main stand at Meadowbank Stadium go.

The building is packed with memories for many of us - from countless sporting contests, including two Commonwealth Games, to pop concerts and fireworks displays. It has been part of our lives for a long time - far longer, in fact, than its builders expected. So when its time comes, we will wallow in a little nostalgia. But no one, surely, will man the barricades to stop the bulldozers?

Step forward Dimitris Theodossopoulos, a lecturer in architectural technology, who wants to see it preserved as a design gem to rank alongside Rome’s Olympic Stadium. The stand, presumably, would be preserved as some kind of museum piece. Meanwhile, plans for a modern £40 million sports centre would be halted, while despairing city officials try to work out a way of incorporating the crumbling stand into a viable plan. Its a saga that could run for longer than that of that other architectural treasure, the Granton gas holder.

It might sound like a mis-timed April Fool, but don’t forget Historic Environment Scotland - the Government agency who decideds such things - gave Grade A listed status to Leith’s ‘banana flats’.