Euan McGrory: Bid to save Meadowbank Stadium stand from demolition is no prank

Meadowbank Stadium. Pic: Neil Hanna
There are plenty of people who will be sad to see the main stand at Meadowbank Stadium go.

The building is packed with memories for many of us - from countless sporting contests, including two Commonwealth Games, to pop concerts and fireworks displays. It has been part of our lives for a long time - far longer, in fact, than its builders expected. So when its time comes, we will wallow in a little nostalgia. But no one, surely, will man the barricades to stop the bulldozers?

Step forward Dimitris Theodossopoulos, a lecturer in architectural technology, who wants to see it preserved as a design gem to rank alongside Rome’s Olympic Stadium. The stand, presumably, would be preserved as some kind of museum piece. Meanwhile, plans for a modern £40 million sports centre would be halted, while despairing city officials try to work out a way of incorporating the crumbling stand into a viable plan. Its a saga that could run for longer than that of that other architectural treasure, the Granton gas holder.

It might sound like a mis-timed April Fool, but don’t forget Historic Environment Scotland - the Government agency who decideds such things - gave Grade A listed status to Leith’s ‘banana flats’.