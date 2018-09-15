Euan McGrory: Dundee hopes to steal a musical march on Edinburgh

It has been impossible to miss the buzz this week around the opening of the new V&A in Dundee.

As a Dundonian who has made Edinburgh his home, I have been watching with some pride - and a little bit of alarm.

It is early days but the signs are encouraging that the Waterfront museum is succeeding in the aim of kickstarting significant regneration of the city’s Waterfront.

The latest suggestion is that Dundee will look to build an opera house and concert hall on the back of the huge interest generated by the V&A. Good luck to everyone involved, I wish them nothing but success.

The alarm bells though should be ringing in Edinburgh at the thought of another major music venue opening in Scotland - and it not being in the Capital.

With a concerted campaign of objections from the heritage lobby to plans to modernise the Ross Bandstand there have to be doubts about whether or not this will go ahead.

What then? It would be back to the drawing board for Edinburgh, while Dundee will hope to steal a march on us by opening a modern concert hall.

We have waited a long time for a popular music venue that does justice to a Capital city. How much longer will the wait go on?