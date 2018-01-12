Euan McGrory: Greyfriars Bobby vandalism tale has a happy ending

As journalists we spend a lot of time reporting on the bad things that happen in our communities.

From the plight of those living on the streets and the shortcomings of over-stretched public services to tragic deaths and local crime. We work hard to give you a balanced reflection of life in Edinburgh, highlighting lots of the great things going on in the Lothians and the many fantastic achievements of local people. When we report on negative news, we do it with a sense of duty that people want to know what is happening in their neighbourhood, and often in the hope that by highlighting a problem that something might be done about it.

Even after more than 20 years working as a journalist, I am still surprised by just how quickly some things get sorted after we bring them to wider public attention. Today we return to the story of the vandalism which toppled the grave of Greyfriars Bobby’s master John Gray. I am pleased to report that there is a happy ending, thanks to funeral directors William Purves. They have stepped in to fix the memorial stone ahead of a special event at the weekend after the council said it couldn’t do it that fast. Well done all at William Purves.