Euan McGrory: John Gibson will be much missed

To many of you, John Gibson was the face of this newspaper.

His association with the Evening News - first as a messenger boy, then reporter and later as a popular columnist - stretched across more than six decades. In his time ‘on the News’, he chronicled more of the life of this great city than almost anyone you might care to name.

John didn’t specialise in politics or crime or any high-minded pursuits of Capital life. He was always more about the fun side of life.



When the Beatles came to town in the 1960s, it was showbiz reporter John Gibson who reported on the hundreds of screaming fans who greeted them at the ABC.

When Hibs won the Cup in 2016, ‘Gibby the Hibby’ was there to record his feelings - after decades of following their ups and downs - in one of his final columns. John often traded in gossip and tittle-tattle - the kind of stuff everyone really wanted to know, rather than what they felt they should know.

Generations of reporters and photographers learned upon joining the paper that John would pop up everywhere - greeting you with a curmudgeonly growl or an irrepressible twinkle in his eye, and rarely anything in between. We will miss him greatly and our thoughts are with his loved ones today.