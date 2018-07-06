Euan McGrory: Like it or not, all our eyes will be on England

Love it or hate it, the World Cup is one of the great sporting spectacles.

This summer it has lived up to that billing arguably better than ever before - with endless drama, breath-taking displays of skill, plenty of talking points and, perhaps most surpringly of all, some great sportsmanship.

Alongside a seven-goal thriller, stoppage time winners, penalty dramas, I’ll remember the gracious Japan team who tidied up their dressing room and left a thank you note after they were knocked out in a cruel fashion. And the England manager Southgate - who famously missed a crucial penalty for England as a player - consoling the distraught Colombian who had done the same thing to help his side through.

Whether you are in the Anyone But England camp or can find pleasure in seeing our neighbours winning, there is no doubt tomorrow’s quarter final clash with Sweden will be a major event. I’ll certainly be turning in. Personally, I find it much easier to watch Southgate and his players winning than the team full of preening millionaires who went before them.

When England leave the tournament - whenever that might be - there’s no doubt that it will be a little duller for us Scots.