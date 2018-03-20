Euan McGrory: School drop-off parents need to catch-up

The school drop-off is one of those subjects that tends to stir passions among parents.

It is easy to understand why people get angry about behaviour which puts their children at risk, whether that is the danger of a road accident caused by double parking or the health risk from queues of cars needlessly spewing out fumes at the school gate.

Feelings can be equally strong on the side of drivers who often feel they are being unfairly maligned for either doing nothing wrong or for a very minor misdemeanour. The reality of life for many working parents is that dropping their children off at school by car is the only way the whole family can get to where they need to be at the right time on a morning.

The rules though have changed and motoring parents, or other drivers, who have not adjusted their behaviour need to catch up quick.The best thing parents who need to drive can do is ‘park and stride’, find a space nearby and walk the last part to avoid creating congestion at the school gates. If you can’t do that, then turn off your engine when you stop near the school gates - it’s common courtesy if nothing else.

Sadly, juudging from our visit to James Gillespie Primary yesterday the message isn’t getting through to everyone.