Fiona Duff: I’m aching to get back to Pilates

As I sit here typing at my computer something is rather uncomfortable. Yes, it’s my jeans which are suddenly rather tighter around my stomach. Needless to say there has been a fair deal of eating and drinking going on and a lot less exercise than usual. Some of my dog walking pals have been away and the Pilates teacher is on holiday.

If there is one thing that happened to me in 2017 that changed my life in any way at all it was discovering Pilates.

As someone who has suffered from back pain fairly regularly throughout my adult life I first found that this was put to rest with regular yoga lessons. The teacher was my niece and I really only started to help support her burgeoning business. Then she decided to move to California with little thought of my lumbar region.

It was after using a massage voucher at OMH Therapies that I saw that there were new beginner classes starting for Pilates a couple of weeks later.

It was close to my home and at the very sensible time of 5.45pm on a Wednesday.

So I signed up and a fortnight on found myself with three other ladies doing what seemed rather gentle exercises.

But my goodness, the following day I realised that I actually did have stomach muscles because they were somewhat aching.

In the weeks and months that ensued those same muscles have toned up quite a bit, my posture has improved and due to thinking about the amount of grub that I put in my mouth I have lost quite a bit of weight.

“Have you stopped eating carbs or dairy?” I am asked when people comment on my less porky physique.

However, there is no fad diet which makes me a pain to cater for – I just try and eat about half the amount than my husband does, which is actually not too difficult as he is so incredibly greedy. And I try to walk quickly up hills.

That’s not rocket science, although perhaps that is what I shall try and learn next year.