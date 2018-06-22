Fiona Duff: Lotion prices to make your hair curl

Ihave a wedding to go to tomorrow. In preparation I am going to the hairdresser this afternoon so at least my barnet should be looking in good shape.

Now, what I haven’t told the chap with the scissors is that I haven’t used shampoo since the last time I saw him.

I’ve been meaning to try this ‘no poo’ regime for a while – everything I have read says that you may have a couple of weeks of it looking a bit lank and then, by week six, it will be completely self cleaning and in great condition.

You know what – my hair is looking bouncier and shinier than I can ever remember.

So perhaps we have been completely duped by shampoo manufacturers. Personally I would buy whatever was on offer, but there are people who spend a lot of money on this sort of stuff, which is basically just rubbing chemicals onto your scalp, which, let’s face it, can’t be particularly good for anyone.

Of course, I do let water run over my hair when I am in the shower and have also realised that we don’t need conditioner. My comb glides through my wet hair which hasn’t got a tug to be found. And, as far as I know, it doesn’t smell rank after dodging cleaning fluids for the past month. Although it may be that no one dares say anything in case they get an earful from me.

I imagine that it is pretty much the case for everything that we buy from the chemist.

I once knew a guy who never used soap and he always looked and smelt very clean.

A friend of mine said that she has stopped using moisturiser on her face and her skin doesn’t feel any different at all. If I could add up all the money I have spent over the years on potions and lotions I’d probably need a calculator – and then a comfortable chair on which to sit and weep.