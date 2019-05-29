Get these ‘nitro meats’ off school menus to save our kids’ bacon – Steve Cardownie

All the experts agree that eating processed meats increases the risk of developing cancer, so why is it still being served up to pupils, asks Steve Cardownie

The campaign to convince local authorities to stop serving processed meats which are linked to cancer in their schools continues to gather momentum.

A majority of local authorities in Scotland offer ham and other processed meats that experts have said could present an increased risk of contracting bowel cancer. So-called “nitro meats” also include, pepperoni, corned beef and bacon.

These meats contain nitrite, a preservative which experts maintain is dangerous, leading one to comment that “the consumption of processed meat is carcinogenic” and to implore governments to take immediate action to make the public aware of the risks and to withdraw such meats from school menus as a matter of urgency.

Such experts maintain that the health risks cannot be understated, concluding that 50g of processed meat a day (equivalent to one hot dog or two rashers of bacon) inflates the risk of colorectal cancer by as much as 18 per cent and as such poses a real danger to health and one of which the public is largely unaware. It has been estimated that 21 per cent of bowel cancers and three per cent of all cancers in the UK may be caused by the consumption of processed meats.

The food industry appears to be more than a little complacent when confronted with this problem as it could be resolved by simply removing nitrites from the process but so far, despite the dire warnings from health and scientific experts, nothing much has happened.

With approximately three-quarters of Scottish schools confirming that they serve “nitro meats” to pupils, the Scottish Government has now promised to reflect on the matter, including reviewing expert evidence.

Last year the Scottish Government carried out a national requirements for food and drink in schools consultation exercise and received 1259 responses that have served to inform policy, and John Swinney, the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, responded to a question in Parliament by stating: “There is very clear scientific evidence that suggests the level of red meat consumption that is appropriate and consistent with a balanced diet. That is the advice that the Scottish Government is following.”

So it may be that we should not expect the withdrawal of these meats to happen with the speed that some experts have demanded.

Having written about this issue before and having researched the matter before committing myself to print I, for one, am prepared to accept the weight of opinion proferred by scientists as the risk of ignoring such advice is too great and would have serious consequences.

To this end I have discussed the issue with my 14-year-old son and we have agreed that he will not continue to seek out one of his favourite hot sandwiches and will also refrain from eating hot dogs and other such foods.

There are so many healthy foods to choose from as part of a balanced diet that there is no need for him to rely on processed meats as part of his food intake.

Whilst I trust that the current campaign to get these “nitro foods” withdrawn from school menus will be ultimately successful there is nothing stopping the public from taking matters into their own hands by boycotting such products