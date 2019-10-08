Good news for Edinburgh book worms as Topping & Co arrives – Angus Robertson

Edinburgh has long been a city for book lovers as well as having a strong history of writing, publishing and book production.

Every year the Edinburgh Book Festival brings authors and readers together in the largest festival of its kind in the world.

In recent years however, the number of independent bookshops has declined severely. The combination of online competition, e-books and high-street rent has put many out of business.

Statistics by the Booksellers Association put the number of independent bookshops at less than 900 across the UK, however Edinburgh can now celebrate a new arrival with Topping and Company Booksellers in the former bank building on the corner of Blenheim Place.

The book emporium has room for more than 70,000 books on shelves with rolling library ladders, there is complimentary tea and coffee, reader-friendly hours from 8.30am until 8pm and the shop is dog friendly.

Cornelia and Hugh Topping bring their family bookshop experience, with stores already in St Andrews, Bath and Ely.

They join established Edinburgh independent bookshops like: Looking Glass Books in Quarter Mile, Golden Hare Books in Stockbridge, The Edinburgh Bookshop in Bruntsfield, The Old Town Bookshop on Victoria Street, Elvis Shakespeare on Leith Walk, Word Power Books on West Nicholson Street and the new Portobello Bookshop.

Book worms will wish them all success.