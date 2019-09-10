Gregor Townsend right to say Scotland can beat anyone – Angus Robertson

Scotland’s national team left Edinburgh Airport yesterday as they headed to Japan for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup.

It’s two weeks until the first match involving head coach Gregor Townsend’s 31-man squad against Ireland in Yokohama on Sunday, September 22.

Scotland’s group matches include Samoa a week later at the Kobe Misaki Stadium. They then travel to Shizuoka to play Russia on October 9 and then return to Yokohama for their final group game against the hosts Japan.

Scotland is being captained by Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally in a squad of 17 forwards and 14 backs, which include a good number of Edinburgh rugby players. One third of the national squad play for the Capital side, including John Barclay, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Willem Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Ben Toolis, Hamish Watson, Darcey Graham and Blair Kinghorn. Between them they have an impressive 269 caps.

Gregor Townsend is right to say: “The players have worked hard to be in the best physical shape of their careers and we know that when they play to their potential they are capable of beating any team in the world.”

Let’s get behind the national team, all of the players and staff and wish them all every success at the Rugby World Cup.