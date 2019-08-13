Hare-brained UK Government scheme will make No voters think again about independence – Angus Robertson

Just when you thought that Brexit couldn’t get any more destructive, the UK Government is now actively considering an equally hare-brained scheme, writes Angus Robertson.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is planning financial hurdles to reduce the number of talented and hard-working people coming to this country.

According to a new report, people should have jobs paying £36k a year to move here. That is more than most folk currently earn, and is way more than the thousands of important jobs currently being done here by people from across the rest of the EU.

Scotland is a country with a particular history of both immigration and emigration, and we have benefited tremendously from people who have moved to this country and made an outstanding contribution.

Our experience is well reflected in Scotland’s Story by the Proclaimers: “All through the story the immigrants came, the Gael and the Pict, the Angle and Dane, from Pakistan, England and from the Ukraine, we’re all Scotland’s story and we’re all worth the same, your Scotland’s story is worth just the same.”

Whether on Brexit, immigration and much besides, the UK Tory government does not represent Scotland’s values or needs.

No wonder growing numbers of people who voted no to Scottish independence in 2014 are thinking again.