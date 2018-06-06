Hayley Matthews: How to pick a winner at Musselburgh races

I wasn’t able to make Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse this year but I am excited to be going along to the weekend’s Edinburgh Gin Cup event with Mr Hayley for an early birthday celebration.

The weather is expected to be sunny and 18 degrees, I’m not sure about the going yet, but being a bookie’s daughter, I’m sure I’ll find out.

When I worked at Real Radio with Steve McKenna on the Saturday show, we would always do a feature called “Hayley’s Horses”, where my dad would give me tips on the weekend’s race card and I’d give them out over the radio, but taking full credit.

Every week I had a winner and it made me very popular with the listeners.

I never bet on the Grand National but if there’s a good flat race on I’ll be sure to pick you a winner.

I might actually bring Hayley’s Horses back for the Edinburgh Gin Cup races this Saturday, so keep an eye on my Facebook for a few tips.

Here’s hoping for some good weather along with all horses having a safe race day. Enjoy if you’re there.

