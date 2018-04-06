Hayley Matthews: We found shelter from snow at circus

Last week I mentioned a few family activities that we’d be doing over the Easter weekend. However, the weather had other ideas for us.

The outdoor Easter egg hunts were sadly a no-go due to the stormy conditions on Saturday. It’s been awful and I know we’ve all been moaning about it.

But spare a thought for those not as lucky as many of us who have a roof over our heads, a warm clean bed and food in the cupboard.

It was my six-year-old who made me really think about this on passing a homeless man, hugging his dog whilst sitting with his head bowed at the top of the Waverley steps in thick cold snow.

He said to me: “Mum, that man back there doesn’t have a home and I feel bad for him.” So I gave him some money to drop in his hat. His wee face lit up as he put the money beside the man. The man was not so happy but I could see he was just numb.

READ MORE: Hayley Matthews: I feel sad for trolls and their need to be cruel

I don’t mean to put everyone on a downer, I just think we forget how good a lot of us have it sometimes. I did explain to my son that you never know why people are in the situation they are in, and if we can help out a little and spread some love and kindness then the world will hopefully be a better place.

The weather seems to be getting better, but earlier on in the week, when I was looking for things to do with my six-year-old, I just thought I’d be careful and do some indoors stuff.

I’d seen some great reviews on EGG Facebook group about Gandeys Circus – “The Greatest Showmen Tour!” – out at Sighthill. The guys who do the production always put on an amazing show with anything they do (think of the spectacular Ladyboys, who never disappoint!). I have to admit, it’s one of the best

circus acts that I’ve ever been to. Great for all the kids, all ages and it’s really entertaining. They’ve pulled out all the stops for the 250th anniversary of circus. There is a lovely range of talents from all over the world, including Columbia, Cuba, Kenya, France, Portugal and the UK. Without spoiling too much you will be on the edge of your seat! The Gerlings, who I believe won medals at both the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival and the Wujiano International Circus Festival, will have you gasping at their four-man pyramid stunts with NO SAFETY NETS! Honestly I came away from the show feeling ashamed that I can’t even touch my toes!

If you’re looking for something that will give you a bit more wow than Peter Rabbit at the movies, then trust me this is the thing for the families to go see before they head off to Dumfries on Sunday night. There is also this incredible somersault trick that will have you wondering how on earth it’s possible. A highlight for my son’s friend was the BMX biking! He talked about it all the way home. I can see us all down Portobello promenade with the bikes trying to recreate some of the action.

READ MORE: Hayley Matthews: Mums! Join me in the Mutherland

Finally for me, the Kenyan acrobats were epic, and that’s not a word I use a lot for the fear of sounding like an old woman trying to be cool, but there’s just no other way to describe them. Thanks EGG for the recommendation of the circus, here’s hoping you can go see it over the weekend because trust me, it will make you want to run away and join the circus!