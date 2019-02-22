Hayley Morrison: Child climbing the walls? Get down to Ratho at a good clip

Being the mum of a very energetic seven-year-old I’m desperate to keep us busy so we don’t sit on the computer all afternoon.

Our son does like to play on the computer, despite getting the rage, so I’m always looking for new ways to use that energy. I’m actually currently sitting in the kitchen with a gin and tonic just to help me get through the rugby session that’s going on in the hallway. He’s using a full-size rugby ball which has been freshly blown up, making it as hard as a Hibs casual. Yes, his energy is similar to that of a little Duracell bunny, everlasting.

There is so much to think about when trying to get out and about with a seven-year-old and a baby, so it’s quite nice to find an activity where I can spectate with a coffee and ­biscuit. With washing up to my ears I’d quite like an afternoon in to get on with housework whilst letting the children play quietly in the corner. However, the reality is something quite different.

Computer game meltdowns coupled with my seven-year-old’s testosterone outbursts, do not make an ideal set-up for a game of Scrabble with afternoon tea. In fact, coiled springs come to mind, so out and busy we must be.

I find this especially difficult in the holidays and with the winter weather leaving me craving a defrost, I opted for something indoors but still with an outdoor feel, rock climbing.

I’d heard that the Clip ‘n Climb at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena near Ratho was great fun and had recently had a softplay refurbishment. So with my seven-year-old’s love of all things climbing, I decided climbing with a softplay session after would make for a busy afternoon, especially at the start of the February holidays.

He seemed a little unsure about how high he would want to go but as soon as we got there, he turned into a little mini Spider-Man racing up to the top. There are some incredibly funky climbs including one that looks like the green flower pots from Super Mario, as well as wall lights, a Pac Man-style climb, some amazing balls balanced on top of each other (completely secure to climb on) and a vertical slide. What you have when you walk in, is something that kids will be very excited to have a shot of. The vertical slide has to be seen to get an idea of what it does. I’d love one in my garden but I know I wouldn’t be able to resist having a go and would probably end up in Fife if I did! So we’ll stick to the one at the climbing arena in the meantime.

The hour of climbing was great fun and my son was brilliant, making it up really high and feeling very proud of himself. I can see how it is great for their confidence and agility. I ­spectated in the seating area with a coffee and some home-made shortbread whilst cheering on loudly.

When he finished the session I could see it had had challenged him and it was great to try something a bit different. It also made a lovely start to the February holidays. We had a quick run around the new softplay, which also got a big thumbs up and a tired, happy seven-year-old was ready for home time.

It was so nice to see, lots of happy little kids running about burning off some steam and gaining confidence too. I’m aiming for my son to be spending less time on the computer now and more time climbing because the benefits of activity are clear as day.