Hearts: Policeman’s joy brought a smile to my face – Angus Robertson

Angus Robertson sees the funny side after an officer started to cheer with Hearts fans when they equalised in Sunday’s derby

Normally police officers at football matches manage to keep their allegiances to themselves to keep the peace. It brought a smile to my face, then, to see the reaction of the officer standing behind the Hibs goal at the weekend Edinburgh derby.

Momentarily forgetting he was on duty he started to cheer with the Hearts fans after the Jambos equalised with a goal by Uche Ikpeazu. You would have to be a very hard-bitten supporter from another club to not see the funny side of the instinctive happy human reaction.

That light side of the derby match gives no relief to Hibs fans whose team are next to bottom spot in the SPL after their 2-1 home loss. Hearts are now in eighth, which is undoubtedly better than last week’s 12th position.

Truth is that both of Edinburgh’s SPL clubs should be in the top half of the table, not bouncing around at the bottom. The fact that they’re not, I will leave to the footballing experts. Hopefully improvements will come sooner rather than later.