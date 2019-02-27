Hearts war memorial must remain at Heart of Haymarket - Steve Cardownie

The news that the development of the former railway goods yard at Haymarket appears to now be proceeding apace is more than welcome.

The regeneration of this site has been long overdue, having been beset by planning and financial problems The fact that there is now light at the end of the tunnel will be cause for celebration amongst residents and businesses in the area.

I have had cause to pass this site with depressing, tedious repetition on my way to Tynecastle Park (sometimes even more depressing on the way back – which has nothing to with the site lying vacant) and I have been looking forward to the day when a start will be made in fulfilling the promise that this vast area holds. I have also attended the annual Remembrance Service at The Heart of Midlothian War memorial on countless occasions and often wondered if the development of the adjacent site would impact on its setting. Indeed I should be surprised if the developer has not already taken this into account and will be aware of the significance of the memorial, not just to Hearts supporters but throughout the city, and although it is not within the site itself, it is close enough to merit consideration.

