Helen Martin: A less from history on walk-outs

COMMONS speaker John Bercow may go down in history as a great asset to the SNP.

Following the Westminster walk-out last week, his snide, giggling, contemptuous performance probably brought about even more SNP sign-ups than Theresa May’s dismissal of the Scottish Government and ruination of devolution.

The suggestion by Scottish Tory deputy leader Jackson Carlaw that the walk-out was a publicity stunt by the SNP was particularly interesting too.

Space limits me but please Google “Irish Party stage walk-out of Parliament” and up will come a March 1917 reference article which illustrates perfectly that Westminster is stunningly similar in its derisory attitude to Scotland as it was then to Ireland pushing for Home Rule.

The Irish walk-out was alleged to be “play-acting” by two-faced politician Tim Healy, and a “prearranged piece of melodrama” by the English Press. Sound familiar?

Needless to say, independence followed.