Helen Martin: Cheap imitations from US set to flood Brexit Britain

THE Brexit vote was based on regaining sovereignty, taking back control of our UK trade deals and increasing markets for our key exports.

Now it transpires, based on info from the US Trade Representative office, that potential “confidential” trade deals with the US would mean dropping the EU rule that whisky has to be aged for at least three years, so that America can flog us their immature brands; accepting their chlorinated chicken and hormone-laden beef; and abandoning origin-designated goods (Stilton, Cornish pasties, Melton Mowbray pork pies etc) so they can make copy-cats in the States and sell them back to us.

That’s akin to coming out of Europe to become the equivalent of an American state. The US is clearly not a “partner”, “friend” or “ally”.

Yet Mrs May is more likely to vote Labour than tell America where to stuff its trade deals. We are well and truly up the Hudson without a paddle.

