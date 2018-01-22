Helen Martin: Every gender should be equal – if properly clothed

Gender-neutrality political correctness is becoming more prevalent, increasing the number of unisex loos, clothes, changing rooms, school uniforms and titles (even the HMRC, Department of Work and Pensions and DVLA accept “Mx” rather than Ms, Miss, Mr or Mrs).

In contrast, Midlothian Council is offering a woman-only exercise class with a female instructor and female-only changing rooms at Lasswade, for ladies who feel uncomfortable sharing the space with men.

If a man wants to become a woman or a woman wants to be a bloke, why does he/she have to be Mx, rather than being free to call him/herself Mr or Ms whenever he/she wants to?

And with separate changing rooms, why shouldn’t men and women wearing sensible T-shirts, joggers, loose trews or shorts rather than showy, figure-hugging Lycra crop tops and overly tight bottoms, be equally welcome at an exercise class?

Sexism? Neutrality? Discrimination? What happened to simple equality?