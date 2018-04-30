Helen Martin: Fear of anti-semitism smear gags MPs on Gaza killings

I’M no major fan of Jeremy Corbyn. But the reports of him being an anti-semite (which has dominated UK headlines for months) is relentless – and nonsense.

Like many people – including some MPs who don’t always have the guts to openly admit it – he opposes the Israeli regime and its brutality towards Palestinians.

That does not equate to anti-semitism or loathing Jewish people.

Yet, how much coverage have we had of the Israeli army shooting unarmed Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza, killing dozens and injuring hundreds, including children?

MSP Tommy Sheppard wrote a fine column about that ongoing horror in the Evening News last week.

Hardly any continuing coverage of it from the Tory-loyal BBC, or the right-wing press – or even Corbyn’s MPs who are gagged by fear of being tarred with that same ridiculously alleged Labour anti-semite brush.

