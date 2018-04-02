Helen Martin: Haunted by my zombie Facebook account

NOW here’s a granny-figure with a problem. About ten years ago, I joined Facebook, but didn’t use it for months. Tried it, hated it and deactivated it.

In the last few days I got an e-mail (allegedly from FB – it certainly looked authentic) saying my account had been reactivated and asking me to confirm and log in.

How could it have been reactivated, and by whom? I couldn’t remember the password and didn’t want to create one in case this was not FB, but a scammer. Yet they had my e-mail address. Was it an identity thief? All I could do was delete the e-mail. Then the notifications started flooding in.

FB data-gathering might have brought Trump to power but personally, this was scarier. There is, of course, no way to contact FB by phone. It took days for non-technological me to figure out how to delete the account forever (when you do it’s always embarrassingly simple).

But I’m still haunted by who reactivated it, and why.

