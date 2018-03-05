Helen Martin: Innocents, not racists, liked gollies

I’m relieved The Museum of Childhood made the correct decision to keep golliwogs on display.

Perhaps young people think those of us old enough to have had a golly were five-year-old bigots, but they don’t appreciate gollies were as loved as teddy bears. We didn’t think of a golliwog as a black “human”. He was a toy, unlike our beautiful black dolly babies we “nursed” alongside our blonde ones.

In 50s Scotland, most young kids had never seen a real black person or even heard of slavery until they studied colonial history at secondary school. The only black character they knew of was little black Sambo, a much-loved literary hero.

That’s the history from a non-global time – we were innocents, not racists.

READ MORE: Edinburgh museum will not removes golliwogs – despite complaints