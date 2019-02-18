Helen Martin: Ruth Davidson as Scotland’s next first minister? Don’t make me laugh

PARTY politics is rarely seen by the public as entertaining and funny.

But hats off to interim Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw who has now caused hysterical guffaws by claiming that Ruth Davidson is likely to be the next First Minister.

READ MORE: Ruth Davidson ‘likely’ to be Scotland’s next First Minister

In 1997 the Tories didn’t win a single seat in Scotland for Westminster, now they have 13 so no-one can deny the improvement.

But they’re all backing Brexit, which Scotland voted against. It’s generally acknowledged that Ms Davidson is highly rated by Theresa May and UK Tories. And there was strong suspicion that if she relocated and won a seat in England, she might one day become the PM. But First Minister of Scotland? About as much chance as Nigel Farage – or Homer Simpson.