Helen Martin: Tory-DUP link is like Labour teaming up with Sinn Fein

THE Tory alliance with the DUP was an ignorant, disastrous arrangement from the start, now resurging and threatening peace and co-existence in Northern Ireland.

Surely Theresa May must have known that going into partnership with an extreme sectarian party was doomed, even if it “solidified” her majority.

How would she have reacted if Labour were in power and Jeremy Corbyn decided to team up with Sinn Fein?

The basis of operation in Stormont has always been that the UK Government should remain objective and impartial, rather than over-strengthening and backing one side or the other, thus kicking off another “revolution”.

In this, Mrs May has displayed her dangerous ignorance of Ulster. Of course, she’s an experienced politician.

But she’s also a classic English lady who neglected to do her basic homework on the rest of the UK.

