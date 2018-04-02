Helen Martin: ‘Undemocratic’ Spain stokes independence flame

FOR Spain to ask Scotland to extradite former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati, who faces “charges” for her role in last year’s independence referendum, is almost laughable.

We are, after all, quite possibly heading for another referendum ourselves, plus we have our own legal system which is separate from the UK’s.

The Spanish government is coming across as a completely undemocratic state trying to criminally quash political opponents and potentially jailing them for decades. It didn’t approve the referendum? So what?

If Nicola Sturgeon called another referendum without Westminster’s agreement, a few nutty Scots may want Theresa May to jail her for rebellion or whatever charge could be dreamed up.

She wouldn’t, because she’d know it would only stoke the flames of independence.