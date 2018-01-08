Helen Martin: Unfettered capitalism is driving people into poverty

Have your say

THE Scottish Government is spending £100,000 on a poverty study by eight commissioners.

With low wages, rising inflation, food banks and high housing costs, what is there to “study”?

Ironically the commission was announced on the third working day of 2018, when the High Pay Centre also revealed top UK company bosses had already earned far more than the average citizen would take home over the whole year.

The wealth gap of extreme, unfettered capitalism is the problem.

As handsome salaries have risen over the decades, the numbers forced into poverty have grown.

Instead of profits being what’s left once fair wages are paid, profits come first and workers get what meagre amounts are left. It’s not rocket science.

