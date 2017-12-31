Helen Martin: Who runs the country: banks or our MPs?

According to Theresa May, closure of RBS branches (despite the bank still being part-owned by the public) is a commercial decision even if it leaves rural towns and villages “branchless”. Nothing to do with her then.

She claimed: “What is important is that services are available to individuals and these alternatives are available.”

The “alternatives” are usually defined by the bank as Post Offices – which don’t provide the necessary services and are also not “available” because they are being shut down at a similar rate.

Those now forming part of shops are rarely up to the mark.

That’s tantamount to an admission by the Prime Minister that banks run and control this country, rather than Parliament which has no say over a bank – even if it owns it.