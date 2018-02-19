Helen Martin: Why cyclists should all be ‘lightmares’

A recent contributor to the Evening News letters page complained about the dazzling, ultra-bright, LED lights cyclists use when travelling through the Meadows in dusky, February evenings creating a “lightmare”.

Well, I applaud such cyclists. Elsewhere in the city are council placards around lampposts saying cyclists are required by law to have lights, but many don’t – so drivers should look out for them.

How about … cyclists are required by law to have lights and those who don’t will be cautioned or charged and prosecuted, just as would be the case with other road users?

Cyclists dressed in black with no lights on dusky or dark nights, especially with the new, dimmer street lighting, are almost invisible.

Putting themselves at risk, they are also a threat to pedestrians and motorists.

The lighter, brighter and more dazzling and flashing a biker is, the better, for all of us.

