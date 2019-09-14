I’m working on my son’s birthday (but he’s only one) – Hayley Matthews

I’m delighted to be hosting the Women in Technology Awards later this year, which recognises some of the smartest and forward-thinking women working in technology as they continue to champion women and girls in the sector.

However, there is only one thing that’s playing in the back of my consciousness – it’s on baby Oryn’s first birthday. Now, second child, being a bit more relaxed and all that springs to mind but I do feel a little bad that we made a big deal of our first son’s birthday. However, for Oryn, well, I’ll plan something special for the day after. I mean, he’s one, so will he be bothered? Wouldn’t he much rather have his mum out working, bringing home pennies to fill his belly with spaghetti letters and yoghurts? I think so.

That’s the harsh reality of parenthood though, balancing, juggling and making decisions for the whole family as well as prioritising. It can sometimes be a hard decision, however, I feel very grateful that I’m not having to make much tougher decisions.

On the night of the awards, there will be many women in a similar position – balancing a career whilst studying, being a mum, running a house, looking after children and loved ones, supporting friends and family and generally being amazing in between. So, boy, do they need recognised for it all.

So when I’m having the guilts on the night, feeling that I should be at home holding a Colin the Caterpillar cake with a No 1 candle, remind me that I’m doing this for my boys who will grow up to appreciate that we’re all just doing our best. Good luck if you’re a finalist – you can see the details at www.scotwomenintech.com/finalists19