I spotted an ex-Liverpool player on Edinburgh tram – Steve Cardownie

I took the opportunity to take in Sunday’s Liverpool v Napoli encounter by watching it on TV in an Edinburgh bar.

Mixing with fans of both clubs before the game I was only too happy to extol the virtues of Murrayfield as a fine sports stadium in contrast to Hampden.

I told them that access to Murrayfield is a lot easier as is egress from the stadium, whereas a visit to Hampden usually entails a long walk through heavy traffic and narrow winding streets.

Murrayfield has a greater ground capacity than Hampden and offers better sightlines to the field of play as well as providing plenty of space for the many hot food outlets that encircle the stadium, once more in contrast to Hampden where they are in short supply.

Both sets of fans provided a lively atmosphere and it was gratifying to see them enjoying the sights of the city, albeit for a short time during their fleeting visit.

I was also happy to point out to a group of Liverpool supporters (young and old, male and female) who were about to take the tram to the game that if they paid a visit to the first carriage they would get the chance to meet up with one of their former players.

Their faces lit up when I told them that Peter Cormack (who played 125 times for Liverpool) was on his way to Murrayfield and had just boarded the tram!