Ian Swanson: What would be different Nicola? We need to know

NICOLA Sturgeon’s ­recent promise to set out her thinking on a second independence referendum “within a matter of weeks” will have set pulses racing among some Nationalists who hope Indyref2 could be just around the corner.

Finally, we may be reaching a point where it is becoming a little clearer what shape Brexit is going to take – which is what the First Minister has been waiting for before deciding what she thinks is the best way forward for Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon insisted at the weekend that the criminal charges levelled against Alex Salmond last week will not harm the case for independence, declaring the cause is bigger than any one man or one woman.

But it is hardly the best context for the SNP to try to fulfil its long-held dream when its most famous figure is awaiting trial and the First Minister herself is under scrutiny for her ­conduct during the investigation.

But, even without all that, it seems unlikely that Ms Sturgeon, cautious by instinct, would want to plunge into a new referendum just now, when the polls do not show a majority in favour of independence despite the seemingly unending Brexit shambles.

In March 2017, when she did announce she was planning a second referendum – before the move had to be aborted because of the snap ­general election, Ms Sturgeon said Scotland deserved the choice of whether to follow the UK into a hard Brexit or to become an independent country. She wanted to hold the vote between autumn 2018 and spring 2019. The idea then was to have the referendum “before it is too late to decide our own path”.

Now, with our departure date from the EU just a couple of months away, there is no immediate escape from Brexit. An independent Scotland could no longer ask to stay but would have to be readmitted.

The option of being independent rather than part of a UK which has cut off its existing links with the EU and is in danger of becoming an “offshore tax haven” economy will be attractive to many.

But the prospect of Brexit has not so far produced the surge in support for independence which the SNP hoped for and expected. It may yet happen, once we leave, once people find out what it is really like.

However, the two and a half years of argument and upheaval since the 2016 EU referendum may serve to put people off another big constitutional change.

Before the SNP launches a new independence referendum it needs to prepare the ground and describe how an independent Scotland would be different, and address the issues which people felt were not satisfactorily answered the last time – matters like currency, pensions and, funnily enough, EU membership.

The party’s “growth commission” led by economist and former MSP Andrew Wilson did look at what a post-independent Scotland could be like, but some of its conclusions were controversial and since then it has all gone quiet.

Some campaigners argue a referendum must be held before the next Holyrood elections in 2021 in case the current pro-independence majority among MSPs disappears and there is no longer a mandate.

But if Ms Sturgeon is seriously ­considering such a move, she needs to start preparing the way as a matter of urgency.