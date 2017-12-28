It’s been a helluva year

Fourteen years after the death of comedian Rikki Fulton and 18 since his character Rev IM Jolly had his last outing, we’re still using his famous Hogmanay catchphrase “I’ve had a helluva year”. Ex-First Minister Alex Salmond even hoped some of the Fulton magic would rub off on his flagging Russian TV show by adopting the lugubrious minster’s persona.

It has been a helluva year for me, dipping my toe into the world of elected politics for the first time and being fortunate enough to come top of the poll in Craigentinny & Duddingston for the Scottish Conservatives in the May council elections.

It is a great privilege for councillors to serve the city and while criticism and sometimes sharp words are part of the process of debate, my best wishes for 2018 go to my colleagues of all parties. And, of course, to residents of Craigentinny & Duddingston and all readers of this column.