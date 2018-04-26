John McLellan: Cyclist statue may be too pricey

The reconfigured junction at Meadowbank Terrace has left some locals bemused at its purpose or lack of it.

However the junction is to be home to a new sculpture to celebrate the area’s cycling heritage – or at least remind people there used to be a velodrome nearby, where Sir Chris Hoy developed his talent.

There’s a hula-hoop design that will cost £15,000 and another one for £22,000.

Good sculptures can lift an area and become attractions in themselves, but I’m not so sure these will do either for the amount of money involved.

Public reaction will be interesting.

