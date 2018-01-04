John McLellan: Edinburgh Airport could be up for sale

Edinburgh Airport could soon be on the market as owners Global Infrastructure Partners weigh up their options, according to weekend City speculation.

GIP is apparently preparing to sell off Gatwick Airport as the re-opened consultation about the controversial extra London runway is now said to be favouring its Surrey hub.

Chocks are still at the wheels of plans for expansion at Turnhouse, and relations with the city council have been strained.

However that can’t last for ever and now might be a good time for the owners to maximise their return with a good story to tell prospective owners about the potential for future growth.

But one way or another, some high-level Scottish Government and council conversations with Edinburgh Airport about its future need to happen and happen soon.

