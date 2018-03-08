John McLellan: Edinburgh Palette not short of offers of help

The Edinburgh Palette arts complex has not been short of offers of help since it was announced that their St Margaret’s House home in Meadowbank had been sold to a property developer.

It has taken on a lease of some land off Stanley Street in Portobello to create studios from shipping containers, a scheme which was being developed for the slope immediately in front of its current home, and

work has already started on the site.

Napier University and the Biscuit Factory arts centre in Leith have also been in contact and the council is also looking at options in the north.

READ MORE: Under-threat Edinburgh Palette reassured over new base