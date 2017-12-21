John McLellan: I found a new version of The Twelve Days of Christmas

Have your say

In the finest traditions of the great comedian Bill Barclay, the words to a new Christmas carol were apparently found scrunched up in a bin near the Labour Group office in the City Chambers. I’ve no idea who’s responsible…

On the Twelfth day of Christmas, my coalition love-in sent to me…

Two squabbling parties,

Three per cent pay rise, Four years to go…

Officers running rings…

….Tram-lines-a-laying,

Several schools-a-shutting,

Eight Greens-a-girning,

No roads-a-mending,

Fast cars-a-banning,

Street bins-a-bulging,

Tax-payers milking, And a mystery Highland hotel.