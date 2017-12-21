John McLellan: I found a new version of The Twelve Days of Christmas

In the finest traditions of the great comedian Bill Barclay, the words to a new Christmas carol were apparently found scrunched up in a bin near the Labour Group office in the City Chambers. I’ve no idea who’s responsible…
On the Twelfth day of Christmas, my coalition love-in sent to me…
Two squabbling parties,
Three per cent pay rise, Four years to go…
Officers running rings…
….Tram-lines-a-laying,
Several schools-a-shutting,
Eight Greens-a-girning,
No roads-a-mending,
Fast cars-a-banning,
Street bins-a-bulging,
Tax-payers milking, And a mystery Highland hotel.