John McLellan: I’ve just a few extra questions about garden tax

The internal circulation of a “frequently asked questions” sheet by Cllr Lesley Macinnes this week indicates the level of problems created by the arrival of the garden bin information letters this week.

But here’s a few questions the sheet doesn’t quite explain:

The council will issue a permit sticker for my bin. What happens if my miserable neighbour nicks it and sticks it on his bin?

The current garden bin collection day is random, so now I’m paying extra are you going to empty the thing when you say you will?

If my bin is missing or damaged I need to order a new one by July 22. What’s the rush?

Why will it take six weeks to update the system if I move house? How slow are your computers?

Why can’t you just run the service more efficiently?

To find out more go to www.edinburgh.gov.uk/idon’tknoweither.

